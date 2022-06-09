Isolation Beds Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Isolation Beds Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The size of the global isolation beds market was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 6.2 by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Isolation Beds Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the growth of the global isolation beds market. Due to the pandemic, it was necessary to isolate the patient in order to curb the virus spread. The rapid spread of the COVID 19 infection necessitated the demand for isolation beds in the healthcare sector. However, the market players in the global isolation beds market witnessed several obstacles during the initial phase of the pandemic. Due to lockdown measures being taken by governments of various countries, manufacturing and supply chains were highly affected. Moreover, the shortage of workforce declined the growth of the global isolation beds market.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of infectious and contagious diseases is driving the market growth. The onset of the H1N1 virus and COVID 19 (coronavirus) has raised awareness among healthcare bodies to employ isolation beds for patients.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden shortage of isolation beds. As a result, government bodies took several initiatives to help the population get effective treatment. In India, various hotels were converted into temporary COVID-19 health centers to provide healthcare facilities to the COVID-19 affected patients. Thus, the demand for isolation beds increased and is forecast to increase in the future.

Government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure would offer favorable opportunities to the market players in the global isolation beds market.

The advent of smart isolation beds would fuel the growth of the global isolation beds market.

Geographic Analysis

Europe is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global isolation beds market. The region holds the largest share in the global isolation beds market. The demand for isolation beds has been increasing in the European Union. Moreover, the region witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the last two years.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register substantial growth, mainly because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection in China. Due to the shortage of isolation beds, the Chinese government established Fangcang shelter hospitals at places like stadiums, halls, and exhibition centers. As a result, the demand for isolation beds increased during the pandemic. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the important role of isolation beds is forecast to fuel market growth in the future.

Competitors in The Market

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare

Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Gentige AB)

LINET Group

Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

Medline Industries, Gendron, Inc.

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Savion Industries Ltd.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Malvestio S.P.A.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Manual

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic.

Insight by End-Use

General & Acute Care Hospitals

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

