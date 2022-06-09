Electronic Health Records (EHM) Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Electronic Health Records (EHM) Market, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global electronic health records (EHR) market size was US$ 37.4 billion in 2021. The global electronic health records (EHR) market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 68.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Electronic healthcare records help healthcare bodies to collect the patient’s health records in a digital form and efficiently manage the data.

Factors Influencing

The increasing burden on healthcare bodies is forecast to fuel the growth of the global electronic health records (EHM) market.

The rising healthcare expenditure and government initiatives are forecast to create significant growth opportunities for the global electronic health records market.

The rising population is forecast to propel market growth. Moreover, the growth of the geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases would create favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global electronic health records market.

The growing era of digitalization would benefit the global electronic health records (EHM) market in the coming years.

The benefits of electronic health records (EHM) over traditional methods are forecast to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Electronic health records are more beneficial than traditional methods of keeping records. It reduces the chances of damage. Moreover, electronic health records reduce human tasks and save time.

Geographic Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global electronic health records (EHM) market, mainly due to the increasing demand for electronic health records. Moreover, growing government initiatives and healthcare expenditure would further contribute to the growth of the electronic health records (EHM) market in North America.

The global electronic health records (EHM) market is forecast to observe rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to the growing demand for the value-based healthcare system. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases would offer ample growth opportunities to the market players. Apart from that, government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure would drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific electronic health records (EHM) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Electronic health record systems help track the bills and other documents of the patients. Healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden growth in the number of patients during the pandemic. To track the patient’s records, it was mandatory to adopt an efficient digitalized solution. Thus, the demand for electronic health record systems rapidly increased. Moreover, the risk factors associated with the COVID-19 infection mandated the use of the digitalized solution to keep the staff safe. As a result, various healthcare bodies adopted electronic health record systems to offer efficient services without the risk of virus spread. Thus, the global electronic health records market (EHM) grew significantly.

Competitors in the Market

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Next Gen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

General Electric Company

Greenway Health LLC

eClinical Works

Athena health Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Quality Systems Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Computer Programs & Systems Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

EHR Solutions

EHR Services

Insight by Mode of Delivery

Web-Based/Cloud-Based

Client-Server Based

Insight by End User

Hospital-Based EMR

Physician-Based EMR

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Oncology

Other Applications

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

