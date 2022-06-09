Flu Treatment Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global Flu Treatment Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global flu treatment market size was US$ 1037.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1651.2 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Flu, also known as influenza, is a common viral infection that causes chills, fever, muscle aches, headaches, cough, runny nose, etc. Most of the flu affects the respiratory tract.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Flu Treatment Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for medical treatments has been increasing on a regular basis. The market for flu treatment is growing significantly. COVID-19 is more contagious and harmful than regular flu. However, the primary symptoms are the same. Thus, the demand for medicines and other treatments grew rapidly during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of flu throughout the world is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global flu treatment market.

Government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to benefit the global flu treatment market in the future. COVID-19 pandemic has created sudden havoc worldwide. Due to the pandemic, authorities and the population have been preferring health over other things. As a result, it would create significant opportunities for the market players in the global flu treatment market.

Increasing R&D investments to form effective anti-viral drugs would boost the market growth. In 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG introduced Xofluza (Baloxavir Marboxil), the first-ever flu medicine based on the novel proposed mechanism to treat influenza. As a result of such effective treatments, the market would grow rapidly during the study period.

The global flu treatment market is forecast to witness high growth potential in developing economies like India and China. The population in these economies has been increasing rapidly. Thus, it would offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the flu treatment market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, Europe is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global flu treatment market. The region has been the largest revenue contributor in the global flu treatment market due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infection. Various nations, including Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, recorded a high spread of the COVID-19, which increased governments’ funding in the healthcare sector.

The global flu treatment market in Asia-Pacific would grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the rising government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, and innovations in the market. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China and India has increased the demand for efficient vaccines and other medications. Thus, the market for flu treatment would grow rapidly in these regions.

Competitors in the Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

NATCO Pharma Limited

Merck & Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Mylan N.V

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi.

Other prominent players

Market segmentation

Insight by Type

Type A

Type B

Type C

Insight by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Insight by Medication

Analgesics

Antiviral Drugs

Antihistamines

Others

Insight by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Insight by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

