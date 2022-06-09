Taiwanese aid Ukrainian refugee children with US$500,000 donation to Lithuanian food bank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese citizens on Wednesday (June 8) donated US$500,000 (NT$14.76 million) to a Lithuanian food bank to help Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion.

Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), the representative to Lithuania, visited the Lithuanian food bank Maisto Bankas and handed over the donation intended to help the organization provide relief to Ukrainian refugee children in Lithuania. Maisto Bankas thanked Taiwan for the much-needed aid, CNA reported.

Simonas Gurevicius, CEO of Maisto Bankas, said he plans to use the money to purchase food, which will be packaged into bags from June to mid-July and distributed across Lithuania through Maisto Bankas' children's food cart. There are currently about 20,000 Ukrainian refugee children in multiple cities in the Baltic nation, the food bank said.

Both Huang and Gurevicius helped prepare food packages on Wednesday. Huang expressed gratitude to Maisto Bankas for working with the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania to “pass on the love of Taiwanese people to Ukrainian children in Lithuania.”

The representative office in Lithuania pointed out that Maisto Bankas has been in operation for more than 20 years and is an important charitable organization in Lithuania. Taiwanese have donated more than US$30 million to Ukraine, it said.