Taiwan finds too many fictitious investment cases from Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (June 9) denied allegations that Taiwan rejected too many residency applications from Hong Kong, pointing to numerous fictitious investments.

Recent reports by the Washington Post and Deutsche Welle suggested that investors from Hong Kong were faced with long-drawn-out procedures, while exiles were worried about overstaying their visas and losing their right to stay in Taiwan, CNA reported.

MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said most of the rejections were linked to Hong Kong citizens who had filed misleading investment information and were more interested in migrating to Taiwan than in investing. They would often register dozens of companies at the same address but provide no real employment, he said.

With regard to Hong Kong citizens fleeing repression under the national security law, Chiu emphasized that assistance was available from a special unit of the Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council. Staff would assist with studies, healthcare issues, expenses, or any other problem they might encounter in daily life, he said.

This category of Hong Kong citizens should not live in fear of losing their right to reside in Taiwan due to unemployment or overstaying, as they would receive special attention, according to the MAC.