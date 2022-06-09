Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan finds too many fictitious investment cases from Hong Kong

Mainland Affairs Council tells refugees of Hong Kong's national security law not to live in fear

  1084
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/09 16:56
MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng. 

MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (June 9) denied allegations that Taiwan rejected too many residency applications from Hong Kong, pointing to numerous fictitious investments.

Recent reports by the Washington Post and Deutsche Welle suggested that investors from Hong Kong were faced with long-drawn-out procedures, while exiles were worried about overstaying their visas and losing their right to stay in Taiwan, CNA reported.

MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said most of the rejections were linked to Hong Kong citizens who had filed misleading investment information and were more interested in migrating to Taiwan than in investing. They would often register dozens of companies at the same address but provide no real employment, he said.

With regard to Hong Kong citizens fleeing repression under the national security law, Chiu emphasized that assistance was available from a special unit of the Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council. Staff would assist with studies, healthcare issues, expenses, or any other problem they might encounter in daily life, he said.

This category of Hong Kong citizens should not live in fear of losing their right to reside in Taiwan due to unemployment or overstaying, as they would receive special attention, according to the MAC.
Hong Kong
Taiwan-Hong Kong ties
refugees
national security law
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese aid Ukrainian refugee children with US$500,000 donation to Lithuanian food bank
Taiwanese aid Ukrainian refugee children with US$500,000 donation to Lithuanian food bank
2022/06/09 17:10
Taiwan promises tough review of Apple Daily takeover
Taiwan promises tough review of Apple Daily takeover
2022/06/09 16:00
Taiwan refutes diplomat's claim it has been part of China for thousands of years
Taiwan refutes diplomat's claim it has been part of China for thousands of years
2022/06/06 10:22
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
2022/06/04 15:42
Taiwan donates judo gear to Ukrainian children sheltered in Austria
Taiwan donates judo gear to Ukrainian children sheltered in Austria
2022/06/02 16:05