Intelligent Process Automation Market 2022 In Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Intelligent Process Automation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is the usage of Artificial Intelligence and associated emerging technologies in robotic process automation, along with computer vision, cognitive automation, and machine learning. This is an automation process that helps in creating smart business processes and streamlining the workflow.

The surging demand for automated solutions for business continuity planning, growing adoption of machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics, growth of the robotic process automation industry, and increasing investments in digital transformation are the key factors impelling the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, the global robotic process automation (RPA) market size was worth nearly USD 1.23 billion in 2020. Also, the amount is anticipated to increase and is likely expected to reach around USD 13.39 billion by the year 2030. Therefore, the robotic process automation (RPA) industry is flourishing the demand for the Intelligent Process Automation, which, in turn, augments the market growth in the approaching years.

However, the rise in cybersecurity threats and the high cost of investment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, effective monitoring of data and fraud detection and growing investment in the IPA market are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Intelligent Process Automation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of automation and process management solutions throughout the enterprise and presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, RPA, and other related technologies, as well as transformation of developing countries such as India, and China into digital economies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Intelligent Process Automation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Atos Syntel Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

UiPath

Wipro Limited.

Virtual Operations

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Virtual Agents

Computer Vision

Others

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

