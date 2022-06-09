Floor Grinding Machines Market 2022 Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Floor Grinding Machines Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Floor Grinding Machines Market is valued approximately USD 293.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In the construction business, floor grinding machines are used to polish and grind granite, concrete, and marble. This equipment can also be used to restore damaged surfaces and level uneven joins. Floor grinders improve the floor’s durability and aesthetic appeal. In floor grinders, different types of revolving discs are used to level, smooth, and clean the floor surface.

Single discs, multiple discs, and quadrupole discs are all options for floor grinders. Floor grinding machines’ coarse discs typically remove less than 1/16 inch of the floor.Because of the thriving construction industry, significant development in the retail, commercial, and hospitality segments, technological advancements and innovations in the flooring industry, and shifting demand toward modern and fast construction techniques, the Floor Grinding Machine Market is expected to grow significantly in the future. Key players operating in the market are taking strategic moves in the market. For instance, Blastrac N.A., one of the major producer of surface preparation solutions for the global construction and remediation industries, was bought by The Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division in December 2020. The acquired product line expands Husqvarna Construction Division’s concrete surface and floor portfolio.

Similarly, the Sase firm opened a service and distribution centre in Orange, California in August 2020. A showroom and fully stocked warehouse, repair and rental department, will-call and next-day shipment, onsite demos, and financing services are all available at the new location. However, rising costs and unexpected price fluctuations in raw materials destabilise supply chains, making it difficult for manufacturers to compete in the competitive floor grinding machines market. Whereas, rise in demand for remote-controlled floor grinding machines is expected to be an opportunity for the market.

The key regions considered for the global Floor Grinding Machines Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. the APAC region held the greatest market share. China, India, and Japan are the key drivers of floor grinding machine demand in APAC. During the forecast period, China is expected to be the world’s fastest-growing market. These countries’ expanding populations provide a large customer base. Increased public and private sector investments, rising population, an expanding economy, and high disposable income all contribute to the construction industry’s expansion. North America is another important area in the global floor grinding machines market. The worldwide floor grinding machines market in the region is growing as technology advancements and residential development activities increase.

Major market player included in this report are:

Husqvarna Group

SASE Company LLC

Terrco Inc

Achilli S.R.L

Klindex SRL

Linax co., ltd.

Terrco, Inc.

Asl Machines Usa

Substrate Technology, Inc.

Shanghai Tuomei Machinery Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Floor Type:

Marble & Limestone

Concrete

Granite

Wood

Non- Residential

By Machine Configuration:

Single disc

Tri & quadruple disc

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Specialized stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Floor Grinding Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

