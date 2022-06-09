Cloud Security Posture Management Market 2022 : Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cloud Security Posture Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market is valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) automates the detection and remediation of threats in cloud infrastructures such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) (PaaS). CSPM can apply best practises for cloud security to hybrid, multi-cloud, and container systems, and can be used for risk visualisation and assessment, incident response, compliance monitoring, and DevOps integration.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cloud-security-posture-management-market/QI037

Low visibility across the IT infrastructure and an increase in cloud infrastructure configuration errors, the lack of effective security tools and processes to handle cloud-based environments, and developing cloud security capabilities such as easy DevSecOps integration and threat intelligence are some of the factors driving market growth. According to a CheckPoint analysis, the most significant danger in 2020 is a cloud platform setup problem (68 percent), followed by unauthorised cloud access (58 percent), insecure interfaces (52 percent), and account theft (48 percent) (50 percent ). A threat detection on SQL databases was misconfigured recently at Capital One, an American financial organisation, leaving the cloud vulnerable to vulnerabilities and data breaches. SSNs, credit scores, and addresses were among the data stolen from around 100 million clients.

This type of misconfiguration can be mitigated with cloud security posture management.Lack of qualified experience, as well as a lack of awareness of cloud resources, cloud security architecture, and strategy, are projected to hinder market growth. For instance, According to Check Point, the average number of weekly attacks on organisations worldwide in 2021 will be 40% higher than the average prior to March 2020, when the first pandemic-related changes took effect.

The key regions considered for the global Cloud Security Posture Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America is predicted to be the greatest contributor to the global CSPM market in terms of market size. Despite its strict rules, the United States provides numerous chances for CSPM providers to serve a diverse spectrum of consumers in a variety of industries. To maintain operational functionality, business continuity, and prevent misconfiguration, North American organisations have taken various steps toward cloud adoption and are increasingly adopting cloud data protection methods such as data encryption, DLP, data threat protection, data integrity monitoring, and CSPM. Whereas, the Asia Pacific cloud security posture management market is expected to expand rapidly. This can be attributed to SMEs’ increasing use of cloud-based solutions and services, effective government regulations, cyber and malware attacks, and technological advancements.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cloud-security-posture-management-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Fireeye (now Trellix)

Cisco Systems

International Business Machines Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Zscaler

Sophos Group plc

Atos SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Cloud Model:

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

IT &ITeS

Government

Education

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cloud-security-posture-management-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cloud-security-posture-management-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cloud-security-posture-management-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/