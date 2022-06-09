Bottling Line Machinery Market 2022 : Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Bottling Line Machinery Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Bottling Line Machinery Market is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A bottling line is a production line that fills bottles with beverages and processed foods like syrups, sauces, and other liquids. Bottling is the most important function in the beverage sector since it protects, supports, and preserves beverages from contamination from the outside. The adaptability of bottling line technology has been shown to suit a wide range of products without sacrificing product quality.

As a result, bottling line machinery is widely employed in the packaging of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as processed foods, medications, and home goods. Bottle rinsers, filling machines, capping machines, labelling equipment, and other packaging equipment are all part of the bottling line machinery. All of the obstacles are met by fresh ideas and technical development in bottling line machinery. High filling accuracy, high performance, and minimal maintenance are all ensured by technological developments in the design of bottling line machinery to handle a diverse range of products and its sturdy construction.

As a result, bottling line technology is generally recognised by end-user sectors such as beverage, processed food, medicines, and consumer products. During the projected period, these factors are expected to drive the worldwide bottling line machinery market. Manufacturers are investing in flexible equipment that allows for product change as bottling line production evolves to meet increasing consumer demands. Bottling line equipment is currently developed to handle a wide variety of products. For instance, in 2017, Bosch’s Ampack has created a carousel filling machine for milk and dairy products in pre-formed bottles and cups for limiting contamination risk and reducing product waste by simplifying cleaning. Similarly, in 2018, Coca-Cola Amatil introduced cutting-edge bottling technology at its Laucala Beach Estate facility in Fiji. The installation of German-made Krones Blow fill technology brings Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji up to speed with the latest equipment used in New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia. The new Fiji line can produce 21,000 bottles per hour. However, high cost of machines is expected to hamper the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Bottling Line Machinery Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market. In countries like India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, rising food and beverage and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, as well as developing chemical production, is predicted to boost the bottling line machinery industry.In Europe, there is a growing demand for innovative packaging and new technology development for food and beverage items. Furthermore, increased demand for luxury alcoholic beverages, as well as the advent of healthy juices and smoothies, are some of the drivers driving beverage sector growth in the region. Whereas, in Europe, there is a growing demand for innovative packaging and new technology development for food and beverage products. Furthermore, rising premium alcoholic product consumption and the introduction of healthy juices and smoothies are two factors for beverage industry growth that are expected to boost demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Krones AG

KHS Group

The Tetra Laval Group

SMI S.p.A.

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

ProMach

Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd

SacmiImola S.C.

Coesia S.p.A.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application:

Beverages

Prepared Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Bottling Line Machinery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

