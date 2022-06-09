Automatic Content Recognition Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Automatic Content Recognition Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Automatic content recognition is a novel technology for analyzing data on a media device or within a media file. This method uses algorithms to evaluate and route information with pictures, audio, and video characteristics using real-time data.

The surging demand for smart devices and content streaming services, rising penetration of speech and voice recognition technology in smart appliances, coupled with the growing deployment of automatic content recognition technologies by media & entertainment are the major factors propelling the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per Statista, in 2020, the total consumer expenditure on a smart home-related device globally is accounted for USD 86 billion, and the amount is likely to grow and reach USD 173 billion by 2025. Thereby, the rising adoption of the smart device by the population is fueling the demand for automatic content recognition, which, is bolstering the market growth in the impending years.

However, overcoming loopholes in automatic content recognition technologies and rising concerns for data security impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing adoption of AI, ML, and NLP technologies and evolving concept of contextual advertising, contextual commerce, enhanced contextual experiences, and spoiler-proof social feeds are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Automatic Content Recognition Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising penetration of speech and voice recognition technology in smart appliances and thriving growth of the media and entertainment industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing disposable income, as well as the growing popularity of BYOD technology, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automatic Content Recognition Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google

Apple

KT Corporation

Kudelski Group

VoiceBase

Beatgrid Media BV

DataScouting

Viscovery Pte Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Audio and Video Watermarking

Audio and Video Fingerprinting

Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Other Technologies

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Audience Segmentation & Measurement

Broadcast Monitoring

Advertisement Targeting & Pricing

Content Filtering

Other applications

By End-User:

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

