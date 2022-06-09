Educational Robot Market 2022 : Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Educational Robot Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Educational Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Educational Robots or Educational Robotic Technology is a subfield of Robotics and Information Engineering. An Educational Robot is a locomotive device capable of moving around, often without guidance and support. Hardware components such as sensors, control systems and other mechanical components are used to regulate these robots.

Gradual increase in use of Robots in manufacturing areas to create new job prospects, rise in demand for collaborative Robots in industrial & academic sectors and increase in Humanoid robot research and development, has driven the adoption of Educational Robot across the projected period. For Instance: C-Learn is a machine learning technique created by MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Non-coders may teach robots motions and tasks using C-Learn by first supplying some basic information about the objects to be manipulated, then showing the robot a single demonstration on how to complete the task.

Also, deployment of Educational Robots in High School and deployment of Humanoid Robots for students with special needs are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Educational Robot Market. However, high cost of Educational Robots can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Educational Robot Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advancements in robotic technologies and research are driving market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to growing advancements in education system and government funding programs.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abb

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Kuka

Universal robots

Softbank robotics group

Hanson robotics

Robotis

Robolink

Probotics america

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Educational Level:

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Educational Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

