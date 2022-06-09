Smart Antenna Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

In 2021, MIMO segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global smart antenna market revenue during the forecast period.

The Smart Antenna Market is anticipated to reach around USD 9,705 million by 2027.

The growing demand for smart antenna in wireless communication networks coupled with rising need for efficient and stable network performance has boosted the adoption of smart antenna. The rising penetration of smartphones, and increasing adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of this market. The growing demand for high speed communication services, high demand for wireless broadband services, and declining costs of connected devices would accelerate the adoption of smart antenna during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with smart antenna is expected to restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption of IoT and advancements in cellular networks are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global smart antenna market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of IoT drive the smart antenna market growth in the region. The growing demand of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The use of smart technologies in varied sectors and growing need for high speed communication services for increased efficiency in diverse industries is expected to support smart antenna market growth in this region during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Smart Antenna Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Smart Antenna Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Smart Antenna Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Smart Antenna Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The key players operating in the smart antenna market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Airgain, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Netwroks Inc., Interdigital communications Corp., Lucent technologies, and Sierra Wireless. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

