Dental Adhesive Market 2022 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dental Adhesive Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global dental adhesive market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2019. The global dental adhesive market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 4.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Dental adhesives are non-toxic and water-soluble materials that help fix gums and dentures and hold them in the right place. The dental adhesives protect against the slippage of dentures during activities like laughing, eating, speaking, and coughing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic created an abrupt slowdown in the growth of the global dental adhesives market. Most of the dental care facilities were closed during the pandemic. During dental treatments, dentists require direct contact with the patients, which may influence the transmission of the virus. As a result of growing cases, dental care witnessed a significant decline in the number of visitors. As a result, the demand for dental adhesives reduced during the pandemic.

Factors Influencing

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene are the primary factors driving the growth o the global dental adhesive market.

The growing population, mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India, is forecast to fuel the demand for dental and oral disease treatment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there has been a decline in the cases related to dental cavities, especially young people. It is because of the increasing awareness regarding early care.

The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures would fuel the demand for dental adhesives.

High prices associated with dental care treatment may decline the market growth for dental adhesives.

The growing geriatric population may surge the demand for dental treatments in the coming years. Apart from that, increasing accidents leading to the demand for dental reconstruction surgeries are forecast to propel the growth of the global dental adhesive market.

The increasing number of dentists and growing dental care facilities are forecast to present emerging opportunities for the market players.

Geographic Analysis

Europe is forecast to lead with a robust growth rate in the global dental adhesive market. The growing geriatric populace, rising cases of dental diseases, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare are all factors contributing to the growth of the global dental adhesive market.

Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth because of the increasing road accidents leading to dental reconstruction surgeries.

Competitors in the Market

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company,

Glaxosmithkline PLC,

Ultradent Products, Inc.,

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G),

Danaher Corporation,

Voco GmbH,

GC Corporation,

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Cream based

Powder based

Insight by Application

Denture

Fit and Fissure

Restorative

Others

Insight by Etching Technique

Total-Etch

Self-Etch

Selective Etch

Insight by Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Radiation-Cured

Others

Insight by End-User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academics and Research Institutes Laboratories

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

