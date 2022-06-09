X-Ray Detectors Market 2022 Size, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast 2030

X-Ray Detectors Market was valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

Global X-Ray Detectors Market Outlook

Key factors such recent advancements in X-ray technology, increasing demand for digital imaging system, ageing population, rise in the number of various types of procedures like mammography, orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures are anticipated to drive the global X-Ray Detectors in the forecast period.

Global X-Ray Detectors Market Competitive Landscape

The global X-ray detector in industrial sector market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by technology, portability, end-use application, and by region. By technology, the market is segmented into flat-panel detectors, computed radiography (CR) detectors, line scan detectors, and charge-coupled device detectors, out of which, the flat-panel detectors segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 165 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of near to USD 105 Million.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global X-ray detector in industrial sector market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 110 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 70 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global X-ray detector in industrial sector market that are included in our report are Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., Canon Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, DRTECH Co., Ltd., Vieworks Co., Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., iRay Technology, CareRay Medical Technologies, PROTEC GmbH & Co. KG, Waygate Technologies (Baker Hughes Company), and others.

The “Global X-Ray Detectors Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Varex Imaging, Teledyne Dalsa, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, Incorporated), Analogic Corporation, Thales Group, Canon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Konica Minolta, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Rayence (A Subsidiary Rayence Co. Ltd.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Vieworks Co., Ltd., Drtech.

