Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 72,921 local COVID cases on Thursday (June 9) and a single-day record 211 deaths.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 46 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,693,787. The 211 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 3,584.

Local cases

The local cases include 34,527 males, 38,358 females, and 36 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Kaohsiung City reported the most cases with 10,822, followed by 10,570 in Taichung City, 10,201 in New Taipei City, 6,355 in Tainan City, 6,298 in Taoyuan City, 5,266 in Changhua County, 5,129 in Taipei City, 3,130 in Pingtung County, 1,783 in Hsinchu County, 1,717 in Yunlin County, 1,712 in Miaoli County, 1,525 in Hsinchu City, 1,480 in Nantou County, 1,405 in Chiayi County, 1,285 in Yilan County, 1,127 in Hualien County, 983 in Keelung City, 937 in Chiayi City, 792 Taitung County, 250 in Penghu County, 149 in Kinmen County, and five in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 211 deaths announced on Thursday include 126 males and 85 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 197 had a history of chronic disease, and 83 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 3 to June 6 and dates of death from May 16 to June 7.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases include 22 males and 24 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 60s. Three arrived from the U.S., two from Vietnam, and one each from the United Arab Emirates and France, while the countries of origin of 39 other passengers are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,988,984 COVID tests, with 9,292,016 coming back negative. Of the 2,693,787 confirmed cases, 13,321 were imported, 2,680,412 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 3,584 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 3,569 deaths from local infections, 1,262 were in New Taipei City; 708 in Taipei City; 239 in Taichung City; 207 in Kaohsiung City; 204 in Taoyuan City; 148 in Tainan City; 125 each in Keelung City and Changhua County; 99 in Pingtung County; 82 in Yilan County; 67 in Hualien County; 57 in Yunlin County; 52 in Nantou County; 49 in Taitung County; 34 in Chiayi City; 32 in Hsinchu County; 31 in Chiayi County; 28 in Miaoli County; 10 in Hsinchu City, seven in Kinmen County, and three in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.