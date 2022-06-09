Two delegation leaders from Slovakia test positive for COVID in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two leaders of the delegation from Slovakia’s parliament on a June 5-10 visit to Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 after meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior government officials, reports said Thursday (June 9).

The two Slovak politicians were National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik and Peter Osusky, the head of a pro-Taiwanese parliamentary friendship group, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The 10-member delegation arrived in Taiwan on June 5 under the provisions of a “diplomatic bubble,” Liberty Times reported. The rules included three vaccine doses and a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before the departure for Taiwan.

Further PCR tests on the day of their arrival, June 5, and on June 7 also showed negative results. However, Laurencik and Osusky reportedly tested positive during a third round of PCR tests on Wednesday (June 8) evening.

MOFA requested them to undergo an antibodies test, they both tested negative, but more PCR testing Thursday morning again showed the two Slovak politicians positive for COVID.

The delegation members who were not infected were allowed to continue their journey, while Laurencik and Osusky would be well taken care of, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told reporters.

During their visit, the group had conducted talks with President Tsai and with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and hosted an hour-long news conference Wednesday afternoon. Neither Laurencik nor Osusky were present at a ceremony Thursday morning to launch a legislative association, per Liberty Times.