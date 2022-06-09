US to sell US$120 million in naval equipment to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has approved the possible sale of US$120 million (NT$3.54 billion) in spare parts and technical assistance for Taiwan's Navy amid increased provocative military activity by Chinese warships near Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday (June 9) announced the US$120 million arms sale for "naval ship spare parts and related technical support." The ministry said that the sale is meant to help Taiwan keep its naval vessels properly equipped and replenished, and that the deal is expected to take effect next month.

In a press release that was issued at noon, the MND pointed out that the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) announced on Wednesday (June 8) that it would sell "unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems; logistical technical assistance; U.S. Government and contractor representative technical and logistical support; and other related elements of logistical and program support." The agency stated that it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale that day.

The MND stated the U.S. continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defense capabilities based on the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances, "which is the basis for maintaining regional stability." The ministry expressed its sincere gratitude to the U.S. for its decision on the arms sale.

It pointed out that in response to increased activities by Chinese warships in the waters around Taiwan, the ship parts the U.S. has agreed to sell will help maintain Taiwan's naval ships and meet the needs of combat readiness tasks. For its part, DCSA stated that the proposed sale will "contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats."