Photo of the Day: Thunderstorm over Taiwan's Hehuanshan

Milky Way seen flowing over spectacular thunderstorm

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/09 12:51
Thunderstorm over Hehuanshan. (Tseng Chin-fa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the heavy plum rains that have been pounding Taiwan over the past few weeks, well-known photographer Tseng Chin-fa (曾進發) had planned to photograph the Milky Way earlier this month, but captured spectacular scenes of a thunderstorm over Hehuanshan instead.

Tseng, who is based in Miaoli County, arrived at the Kunyang viewing point on Hehuanshan in Nantou County at 5 p.m. on June 1, according to ETtoday. He had originally planned to shoot a sunset and the Milky Way, but due to the bad weather, a thick fog dominated the sky throughout the night, blocking his view.

At 9 p.m., Tseng decide to try his luck at a different viewing location at Songxuelou. Unexpectedly, he saw a rare thunderstorm break out above Hehuanshan's North Peak of Qilai Mountain.

Lightning could be seen flashing inside the storm clouds, while the skies above the storm cleared enough to reveal the Milky Way. On Sunday (June 5), he posted the photos on Facebook, and wrote that the appearance of the galaxy's stars through the clouds gave him the sense that they were "suddenly very close."

The post has gained 1,400 likes and over 700 comments, with some perceiving a religious significance:

"This is great! At first glance, it gives me the impression that Mother Mary is looking at and holding Baby Jesus in her arms."

"Guanyin Bodhisattva Appears."

"The advent of Guru Rinpoche."

(Tseng Chin-fa photo)

(Tseng Chin-fa photo)
