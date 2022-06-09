RFID and Barcode Printer Market [HOW TO INCREASE] 2022 Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the RFID and Barcode Printer Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Radiofrequency identification (RFID) is a wireless system that includes two components: reader and tag. A reader is a gadget that comprises one or more antenna radio waves and accepts signals back from the RFID tag. The data is received and sent with the system that entailing an RFID tag.

Moreover, the barcode is a machine-comprehensible code that includes number and parallel lines pattern of different widths that are printed on a product and distributed to, particularly stock control. The growing installation of RFID and barcode systems in manufacturing units to boost productivity, growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing need for improvement in inventory management are the primary factors that are accelerating the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for mobile printers based on wireless technologies, coupled with the rising need for RFID and barcode printers in various applications is further propelling the market demand globally. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, the e-commerce sector has been recorded with USD 52.57 billion in 2020 and the amount is projected to grow and reach USD 350 billion by 2030.

Accordingly, the growth of the e-commerce industry is bolstering the adoption of the RFID and barcode printer to create a unique identity on the product, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the globe. However, stringent printing regulations and poor image quality of barcode labels impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising use of RFID and barcode printers in the supply chain industry and the surging demand for RFID and barcode printers in hospitals is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global RFID and Barcode Printer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technological developments, as well as the presence of well-established market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the e-commerce sector, rising application of RFID and barcode printers across various sectors, and growing need for efficient supply chain management, would create lucrative growth prospects for the RFID and Barcode Printer Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Honeywell International

Seiko Epson Corp.

Avery Dennison Corporation

GoDEX International Co., Ltd

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Postek Technologies, Inc.

Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Printer Type:

RFID Printer

Barcode Printer

By Format Type:

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

By Printing Technology:

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Others

By Application:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare and Hospitality

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

