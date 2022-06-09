Precision Livestock Farming Market 2022 : Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Precision Livestock Farming Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Precision Livestock Farming Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Precision livestock farming is a collection of electronic tools that are used for managing livestock. This technology facilitates tracking farm animals and perceives lameness and enables farmers to take proper actions. This system involves the automated monitoring of animals for boosting their enhancing production, reproduction, health & welfare, and impact on the environment.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/precision-livestock-farming-market/QI037

The increasing adoption of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for livestock monitoring, rising demand for protein and dairy products, coupled with growing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection are the primary factors that are fueling the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, the dairy market worldwide was accounted with USD 718.9 billion and the amount is likely to grow and reach USD 1032.7 billion by 2024. Thereby, the growth of the dairy industry is fueling the market demand, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the near future. However, high upfront cost and marginal return on investment, and lack of technological awareness among livestock farmers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries and the increasing popularity of poultry robots and BSC smart cameras are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Precision Livestock Farming Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high investment in technological developments and the presence of providers of precision livestock farming technology like GEA Farm Technology, DeLaval, Fancom, Lely International, etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the livestock farming sector, escalating population, as well as development of the emerging countries such as India, and China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Precision Livestock Farming Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/precision-livestock-farming-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

DeLaval Pvt. Ltd.

Allflex Group

GEA Farm Technology

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

Lely International N.V.

Dairymaster

Livestock Improvement Corporation

Fancom B.V.

Fullwood Packo Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By System Type:

Milking Robotics Systems

Precision Feeding Systems

Livestock Identification, Monitoring and Tracking Systems

Poultry Monitoring and Robotic Systems

By Application:

Milk Harvesting

Feeding Management

Livestock Health and Behavior Monitoring

Others

By Farm Type:

Dairy Farms

Swine Farms

Poultry Farms

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/precision-livestock-farming-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Precision Livestock Farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/precision-livestock-farming-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/precision-livestock-farming-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/