Precision Aquaculture Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Precision Aquaculture Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Precision Aquaculture Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Precision aquaculture has transformed the traditional aquaculture activities and offers better efficiency and productivity of the aquaculture industry. Precision aquaculture is aiming to deploy various sensors for enhancing the farmer’s ability to monitor, control, and analyze the biological processes in fish farms.

The increasing income levels and demand for protein-rich aqua food, rising government support for freshwater aquaculture production, coupled with growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, ROVs, and IoT for real-time monitoring of aquaculture farms are the chief driving factors for the global market growth. For instance, in 2019 fish production around the world is recorded with 172.6 million metric tons, and the amount increases and reaches 178.1 million metric tons in 2021. Accordingly, the rising fish production is surging the demand for precision aquaculture, thus, in turn, augments the market growth worldwide.

However, the rising need for skilled operators for effective management of complex systems and lack of technological awareness among aquaculture farmers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices in developing countries and the rising popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Precision Aquaculture Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high acceptance of aquaculture technology and increasing aquaculture farms activities in regions such as Japan, China, Indonesia, India, and South Korea. Whereas, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing penetration of automated solutions like underwater ROVs and smart camera systems in aquaculture farms, as well as the rising emphasis on the deployment of IoT-based monitoring devices, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Precision Aquaculture Market across the Latin American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AKVA group

InnovaSea Systems, Inc.

Deep Trekker, Inc.

Aquabyte AS

Eruvaka Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CPI Equipment Inc.

Lifegard Aquatics

Bluegrove AS

Imenco AS

Aquaconnect

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By System Type:

Smart Feeding Systems

Monitoring and Control Systems

Underwater Remotely-Operated Vehicle Systems

Others

By Application:

Feed Optimization

Monitoring and Surveillance

Yield Analysis and Measurement

Others

By Farm Type:

Open Aquaculture Farms

RAS Farms

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Precision Aquaculture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

