Smart Container Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Container Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Smart Container Market is valued at approximately USD 3.55 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Smart containers are shipping containers that are highly adopted in freight and logistics and are incorporated with the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, GPS tracking, sensors, and solar panels. These containers are used to improve security, monitor the internal temperature, and offer real-time GPS tracking.

The growing concerns regarding wastage of food and medical products due to temperature deviation, the surging adoption of IoT devices by major shipping companies, and the increasing need for improving operational efficiency and safety across the container shipping sector are the chief driving factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the DataProt, in 2021, there were more than 10 billion active IoT devices were accounted for globally and the number is anticipated to grow and likely surpass 25.4 billion by 2030. Therefore, the increasing demand for IoT devices worldwide is also influencing the demand for smart containers, which, in turn, excel the market growth in the near future. However, rising concerns regarding security and privacy and the high cost of implementation impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus of the shipping industry on the environment and sustainability and the rise in investments in container management technologies is anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Container Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising export of the food & beverages and wide-scale adoption of advanced technology in smart containers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, etc., as well as rising adoption of emerging technologies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Container Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orbcomm

Smart Containers Group AG

Traxens

Globe Tracker

Nexxiot AG

Phillips Connect Technologies

SeaLand

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions

Ambrosus

ZillionSource Technologies Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Sensors

Software

Services

Others

By Technology:

GPS (Global Positioning System)

Cellular

LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)

BLE

Others

By End-use Industries:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Smart Container Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

