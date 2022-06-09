Mine Ventilation Market 2022 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mine Ventilation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Mine Ventilation Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Mine ventilation equipment is a system used to improve the air quality in underground mines. The system includes fans, blowers, and other components that help to move air through the mine and helps to enhance productivity, ensure safety and lessen costs.

The growing need for optimized and quality airflow in mines, the rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, and increasing technological developments are the major factors bolstering the market demand across the globe. As per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI in construction development and construction (infrastructure) activity sectors has been recorded at USD 26.17 billion and US$ 26.30 billion, respectively (between 2000 and 2021). In 2021, infrastructure activities stood for a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion. Thereby, the growing investment in infrastructural development activities is directly influencing market growth in the approaching years.

However, high operational costs of mine ventilation systems and depletion of natural resources impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increase in the number of planned mining activities globally and the growth of emerging economies are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Mine Ventilation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending on technological advancements and rise in mining operations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rise in infrastructure development projects, as well as growth of the developing countries like India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mine Ventilation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB

Epiroc

Howden

Stantec

ABC Industries

Chicago Blowers

DMT

New York Blower Company

GEFA System

ABC Ventilation Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Equipment

Ventilation

Cooling

Heating

Software

Services

By Technique:

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Mine Ventilation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

