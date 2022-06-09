Razer Fintech Acquires PT E2PAY Global Utama

Razer Fintech’s acquisition of PT E2Pay Global Utama expands the organization’s digital payment solutions into Indonesia, one of the region’s fastest growing digital economies in the world

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 June 2022 - Razer Fintech , the financial technology arm of Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the acquisition of PT E2Pay Global Utama ("E2Pay"), one of the leading B2B2C digital payment facilitators and e-money players in Indonesia. Razer Fintech is already a leading O2O (offline to online) digital payment network in Southeast Asia, and this acquisition marks its further expansion into Indonesia.Founded in 2012, E2Pay provides a breadth of payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions, including payment gateway, e-money, and remittance services licenses in Indonesia. These services complement Razer Merchant Services, Razer Fintech's business-to-business arm regionally, as it facilitates cross-border payments for its 60,000 merchants to the region's largest populated country.E2Pay's payment gateway supports high-growth e-Commerce verticals, including online marketplaces, professional services, travel & tourism, as well as other segments throughout Indonesia, with some of E2Pay's most notable merchants consisting of Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Traveloka and Blibli.com.The Indonesian fintech player also connects major payment channels and supports local and alternative payment methods, including card schemes, internet banking, mobile banking, e-money, virtual accounts, offline points, and personal financing to provide a comprehensive local payment platform for more than 500 merchants in the region.The E2Pay e-money platform, MBayar, serves over 500,000 registered users and supports payments for credit or data plans, bill payments, QR payments, cash withdrawals and fund transfer services."E2Pay is one of Indonesia's very few digital payment players that has a comprehensive set of licenses across various payment gateway services, e-money, and remittance. The acquisition of E2Pay allows us to accelerate our entry into Indonesia, one of the fastest-growing digital economies in Southeast Asia, as well as be able to better serve the digital payment needs of our regional and global merchants as the single partner of choice. I look forward to working closely with the E2Pay team to grow our presence in Indonesia considerably in the years to come." said the CEO of Razer Fintech, Lee Li Meng."E2Pay are very happy to have Razer Fintech onboard. We hope that the synergy between E2Pay and Razer Fintech will enable both organizations to tap on our merchant base to grow, expand and scale our platform's reach across Southeast Asia." Said E2Pay Chairman, Rudy Danandjaja.Internet usage in Indonesia has been steadily growing, with a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of USD $40 Billion in 2020, mainly driven by e-Commerce, even offsetting declines in Travel, Transport and Food Delivery industries throughout lockdown periods according to the e-Conomy SEA Report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company. Through this acquisition, Razer Fintech and E2Pay look to contribute Indonesia's expected GMV of US $124 Billion by 2025, at a 23% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), making it one of the largest growing digital economies in Southeast Asia.

About Razer Fintech

Razer Fintech is the financial technology arm of Razer Inc. Established in April 2018, Razer Fintech has grown to become one of the largest O2O (offline to online) digital payment networks in emerging markets and has processed over billions of dollars in total payment value. Razer Fintech recorded a Total Payment Volume (TPV) of US$7 billion for FY 2021, representing an increase of 63.5% year-on-year.



RMS, a leading B2B (business-to-business) solution encompasses:





RMS Online: Card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods, powering online payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants in SEA.

Card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods, powering online payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants in SEA. RMS Offline: SEA's largest offline payment network of over 1 million physical acceptance points across SEA. RMS Offline also extends point-of-sale services (such as bill payments and telco reloads), cash-over-counter services including fulfilment of e-commerce purchases, distribution of third-party point-of-sale activation (POSA) cards, and merchant acquiring services for third-party e-wallets.

