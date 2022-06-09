Official: Gang in Haiti releases 3 of 8 Turkish citizens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang in Haiti has released three of eight Turkish citizens kidnapped nearly a month ago in the country’s capital, an official said Wednesday.

Hugues Josue, Turkey’s honorary consul in Haiti, told The Associated Press that three women were released, adding that he had no further details.

The three women were part of a group that included five Turkish men who had boarded a bus in the neighboring Dominican Republic in early May and were kidnapped hours later in the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, which is controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang.

It wasn’t immediately clear if those responsible for kidnapping the Turkish citizens had been demanding a ransom, or if any was paid. Police did not return requests for comment.

The 400 Mawozo gang previously kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group in the same area last October. Most were held until December as the gang demanded $1 million in ransom.