Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/09 03:44
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 012 000 001 4 12 1
Kansas City 300 211 10x 8 13 1

Kikuchi, Thornton (1), T.Richards (4), Gage (5), Cimber (6), Merryweather (7), Vasquez (8), Y.García (8) and Collins; Singer, Coleman (6), Cuas (7), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 3-1. L_T.Richards 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Tapia (2), Collins (4).

___

Seattle 001 310 010 6 10 0
Houston 102 000 000 3 8 1

Gilbert, Muñoz (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9) and Raleigh; Urquidy, Bielak (5), S.Martinez (8) and Maldonado. W_Gilbert 6-2. L_Urquidy 5-3. Sv_D.Castillo (4). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (7), France (9).

___

Texas 000 000 000 0 6 0
Cleveland 022 000 00x 4 12 0

Dunning, Burke (5), M.Moore (7), Bush (8) and Heim; Bieber, Morgan (5), E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Morgan 2-1. L_Dunning 1-4.

___

New York 000 010 000 1 4 0
Minnesota 000 222 20x 8 11 2

Cortes, Schmidt (5), Bañuelos (7) and Higashioka; Archer, Jax (6), Pagán (8), Thielbar (9) and Jeffers. W_Archer 1-2. L_Cortes 5-2. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (4), Buxton (13).

___

Boston 000 001 000 1 7 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0 7 2

Eovaldi, Danish (6), Diekman (7), Schreiber (8), Strahm (9) and Plawecki; Detmers, Bradley (5), Herget (6), Wantz (7), Quijada (9) and Suzuki, Stassi. W_Eovaldi 4-2. L_Herget 1-1. Sv_Strahm (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Detroit 010 000 011 3 9 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 1 4 0

Faedo, Chafin (6), Vest (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; M.Keller, Crowe (7), Stratton (8) and M.Perez. W_Vest 1-1. L_Crowe 2-3. Sv_G.Soto (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (7).

___

St. Louis 000 102 000 3 8 0
Tampa Bay 311 003 30x 11 18 0

Naughton, Oviedo (2), Wittgren (5), McFarland (6), Molina (8) and Knizner; Kluber, Adam (6), L.Bard (7), Armstrong (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 3-2. L_Naughton 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (3).

___

Oakland 000 200 000 2 8 1
Atlanta 000 141 70x 13 13 1

Koenig, Acevedo (5), Pruitt (6), Selman (7), Bethancourt (8) and Murphy; I.Anderson, Chavez (7), W.Smith (8), J.Cruz (9) and W.Contreras. W_I.Anderson 5-3. L_Koenig 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (15), W.Contreras (8), Albies (7), Duvall (4).

___

Los Angeles 210 000 001 4 6 0
Chicago 000 010 000 1 4 0

Gonsolin, Almonte (7), Graterol (8), Dan.Hudson (9) and W.Smith; Cueto, Sousa (7), Foster (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Gonsolin 7-0. L_Cueto 0-3. Sv_Dan.Hudson (5). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (7), Bellinger (7), T.Turner (7). Chicago, Burger (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 212 101 7 11 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0 5 1

Kelly, Poppen (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera; Minor, Cessa (5), Warren (6), Detwiler (8), Strickland (9) and A.Garcia. W_Kelly 5-3. L_Minor 0-2. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (15), J.Rojas (4), Luplow (7).

___

Washington 000 000 000 1 1 7 1
Miami 000 000 000 2 2 9 0

(10 innings)

Jos.Gray, Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9), Rainey (10) and K.Ruiz; Alcantara, Scott (10) and Stallings. W_Scott 2-1. L_Rainey 1-2.

___

Philadelphia 004 010 104 10 14 1
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 4 0

Aa.Nola, Bellatti (9) and Realmuto; Houser, Suter (7), Barker (9) and Caratini. W_Aa.Nola 4-4. L_Houser 3-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (3), Hoskins (9), O.Herrera (4), Harper (14).

___

New York 000 000 200 2 5 3
San Diego 101 540 20x 13 15 1

Bassitt, Nogosek (4), Ottavino (6), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (8) and Nido; Manaea, Crismatt (8) and Alfaro. W_Manaea 3-3. L_Bassitt 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Cronenworth (6).

___

Colorado 001 000 000 0 1 6 1
San Francisco 000 100 000 1 2 7 0

(10 innings)

Senzatela, Colomé (7), Kinley (8), D.Bard (9), Estévez (10) and El.Díaz; Wood, Leone (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Doval (10) and Casali. W_Doval 1-2. L_Estévez 1-3.