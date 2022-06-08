Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/08 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 3 .769
Chicago 7 4 .636 2
Washington 8 5 .615 2
Atlanta 7 5 .583
New York 4 8 .333
Indiana 3 11 .214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Dallas 6 5 .545
Seattle 6 5 .545
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 3 8 .273
Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Washington 84, Chicago 82

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.