American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 16 .714 _
Tampa Bay 33 23 .589 7
Toronto 33 23 .589 7
Boston 30 27 .526 10½
Baltimore 24 33 .421 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 25 .569 _
Cleveland 26 26 .500 4
Chicago 26 28 .481 5
Detroit 23 33 .411 9
Kansas City 18 37 .327 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 27 31 .466
Texas 26 30 .464
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 38 .345 16½

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.