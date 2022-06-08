All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Memphis 9 3 1 28 27 13 Louisville 8 3 3 27 27 12 Detroit City FC 7 2 4 25 22 12 Pittsburgh 7 3 3 24 22 14 Tampa Bay 6 3 5 23 24 14 Birmingham 6 4 4 22 12 12 Miami 5 4 6 21 17 13 Indy 6 4 3 21 19 16 Tulsa 4 8 2 14 19 29 Loudoun 3 8 2 11 11 22 Hartford 2 7 2 8 11 17 Atlanta 2 2 10 1 7 13 33 New York Red Bulls II 1 11 2 5 9 25 Charleston 1 9 2 5 10 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 9 2 0 27 24 12 San Antonio 9 3 0 27 19 10 San Diego 6 3 4 22 27 23 El Paso 6 6 3 21 29 21 Phoenix 7 5 0 21 21 19 Oakland 4 4 7 19 22 21 New Mexico 5 2 4 19 14 9 Sacramento 5 3 4 19 13 11 LA Galaxy II 5 6 3 18 19 25 Rio Grande Valley 6 8 0 18 20 22 Las Vegas 4 6 4 16 15 20 Orange County 3 5 5 14 20 20 MONTEREY BAY FC 4 8 0 12 15 29

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 1

Rio Grande Valley 4, Atlanta 3

Tampa Bay 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Oakland 3, Orange County 2

Thursday, June 2

San Diego 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie

Friday, June 3

Colorado 3, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, June 4

Indy 4, Charleston 3

Detroit City FC 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Miami 0, Tulsa 0, tie

Memphis 5, Atlanta 2

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Hartford 1, El Paso 1, tie

New Mexico 2, Orange County 1

Oakland 2, Monterey Bay FC 0

Birmingham 1, Phoenix 0

Sacramento 1, San Antonio 0

Sunday, June 5

Tampa Bay 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 8

Indy 1, Miami 1, tie

Loudoun 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio at Monterey Bay FC, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

El Paso at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.