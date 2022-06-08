Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/08 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 16 .714 _ _ 7-3 L-1 23-7 17-9
Tampa Bay 33 23 .589 7 _ 6-4 W-2 20-13 13-10
Toronto 33 23 .589 7 _ 7-3 L-1 18-10 15-13
Boston 30 27 .526 10½ _ 8-2 W-7 13-14 17-13
Baltimore 24 33 .421 16½ 6 5-5 W-1 15-15 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 33 25 .569 _ _ 4-6 W-1 18-12 15-13
Cleveland 26 26 .500 4 7-3 W-1 13-9 13-17
Chicago 26 28 .481 5 4-6 L-1 12-14 14-14
Detroit 23 33 .411 9 6-4 W-2 15-15 8-18
Kansas City 18 37 .327 13½ 11 2-8 W-1 10-19 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 36 21 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-8 21-13
Los Angeles 27 31 .466 0-10 L-14 15-16 12-15
Texas 26 30 .464 4-6 L-1 13-16 13-14
Seattle 26 31 .456 10 4 6-4 W-1 12-10 14-21
Oakland 20 38 .345 16½ 10½ 1-9 L-8 7-23 13-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 21 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-8 19-13
Atlanta 30 27 .526 7 1 8-2 W-7 16-14 14-13
Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6-4 W-6 15-15 12-14
Miami 24 30 .444 11½ 5-5 W-2 14-14 10-16
Washington 21 37 .362 16½ 10½ 4-6 L-2 9-18 12-19
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 25 .569 _ _ 3-7 L-5 15-11 18-14
St. Louis 32 25 .561 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 16-11 16-14
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 7 6-4 L-2 13-17 11-13
Chicago 23 33 .411 9 4-6 L-3 11-20 12-13
Cincinnati 20 36 .357 12 10½ 4-6 L-1 12-16 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 36 20 .643 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-10 19-10
San Diego 35 22 .614 _ 5-5 W-2 15-11 20-11
San Francisco 30 25 .545 _ 6-4 W-1 14-12 16-13
Arizona 27 31 .466 10 4-6 W-1 14-16 13-15
Colorado 24 32 .429 12 3-7 L-1 16-16 8-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.