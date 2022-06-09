Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, June 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray t-shower;30;25;SW;16;80%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun, very hot;44;29;Sunny and hot;42;30;SW;10;26%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;34;18;Lots of sun, breezy;33;19;W;24;43%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;ENE;17;58%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;17;13;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;22;71%;16%;8

Anchorage, United States;Warmer;21;13;A shower or two;19;10;S;15;58%;90%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with hazy sun;38;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;WNW;19;28%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;11;N;12;36%;5%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;20;16;Partly sunny;22;13;SSW;11;86%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Hazy sunshine;29;20;WSW;13;55%;7%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;WNW;20;81%;60%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;28;Hot with hazy sun;44;27;NNW;14;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;23;SSW;10;68%;61%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;WSW;16;68%;43%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;WSW;12;62%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;25;20;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;SW;20;66%;26%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Sun and clouds;27;18;ESE;15;42%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;24;17;Thunderstorms;24;17;S;11;75%;100%;3

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;25;15;Periods of sun;22;13;NW;14;55%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;10;Periods of rain;18;10;SE;8;77%;93%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NNW;10;41%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;24;16;Thunderstorms;21;16;NW;18;85%;100%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Morning rain;18;11;Sun and some clouds;19;12;WSW;14;70%;27%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;27;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;ENE;14;62%;91%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A gusty thunderstorm;28;15;Thunderstorms;22;15;NW;9;80%;100%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;15;8;Low clouds;16;4;S;9;84%;25%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;Partly sunny;27;19;NE;12;39%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;15;57%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Sunny and hot;40;26;NE;13;15%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Mostly sunny;20;8;SSE;12;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;8;59%;51%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;39;29;Mostly cloudy;39;29;WSW;17;58%;33%;5

Chicago, United States;Afternoon t-storms;18;13;Partly sunny, warmer;24;17;SW;12;52%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;25;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;SW;21;76%;96%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;16;11;A shower and t-storm;19;12;WSW;14;79%;93%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;NW;12;78%;12%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;S;14;51%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;SSE;19;60%;16%;8

Delhi, India;Hot;44;29;Warm with hazy sun;43;31;SW;17;24%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;29;13;Partly sunny;31;14;NW;13;30%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;35;29;A morning shower;34;27;SSE;18;71%;61%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;SE;11;82%;93%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A thunderstorm;18;10;A couple of showers;21;11;SW;18;80%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;Lots of sun, warm;34;20;NNE;14;22%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;30;22;Mostly sunny;28;20;ENE;15;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A shower and t-storm;34;27;SSE;7;76%;100%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy, cool;17;9;Partly sunny;20;9;E;9;67%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;10;73%;53%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;20;11;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;WSW;21;74%;10%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;SSW;10;68%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Couple of t-storms;29;26;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;S;16;79%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;14;53%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;37;26;A t-storm or two;38;26;W;16;49%;99%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;43;29;Hazy sun and hot;42;28;NE;15;17%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;18;Warmer with some sun;28;19;SE;10;62%;75%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;11;78%;66%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;36;30;Plenty of sunshine;34;30;NNW;16;53%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SE;11;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;30;14;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;SSW;15;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;28;Hazy and windy;33;28;SW;31;60%;26%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;26;20;A p.m. t-shower;28;20;S;8;77%;88%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;40;27;Partly sunny;38;28;SW;19;29%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;28;16;ESE;13;38%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;26;Cloudy and windy;32;25;NE;29;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;21;Clearing;33;20;E;9;48%;8%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Very warm;37;30;SSE;17;58%;15%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;77%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine;14;-4;Plenty of sunshine;13;-4;SW;13;17%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;SW;13;70%;77%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Decreasing clouds;18;15;SSE;15;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;Increasingly windy;29;18;NNW;25;53%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;22;11;Breezy in the a.m.;20;14;SSW;17;60%;33%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;24;17;Turning sunny;28;18;S;11;60%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SSW;12;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;NE;10;42%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Some sun;31;28;SW;17;67%;38%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;E;6;82%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;11;57%;77%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in places;11;7;Breezy with a shower;13;9;WSW;25;75%;97%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;Cloudy with t-storms;22;13;NE;13;63%;99%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;72%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;A shower and t-storm;28;14;S;14;55%;88%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray t-shower;31;26;SSW;23;68%;73%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;13;7;Low clouds;15;8;S;11;80%;32%;1

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;23;15;Showers, some heavy;17;13;W;5;85%;99%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;28;17;W;10;47%;1%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;28;A thunderstorm;33;29;SSW;15;76%;85%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable clouds;24;14;A stray t-shower;25;13;NE;11;57%;64%;10

New York, United States;Humid this morning;29;20;Breezy, morning rain;27;17;NW;22;68%;90%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;W;3;47%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;12;N;12;49%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;26;18;A shower or two;28;19;NNE;13;51%;91%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers;16;10;Variable clouds;18;12;S;10;68%;35%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;24;13;Cooler with showers;17;11;W;13;92%;99%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Some sun, a shower;29;25;ESE;24;74%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A shower and t-storm;29;25;ENE;10;84%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;E;11;82%;74%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;21;12;Partly sunny;20;15;S;14;57%;39%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;19;11;Winds subsiding;23;15;NE;28;64%;95%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;SSE;6;59%;78%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;13;79%;74%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;ESE;12;51%;33%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Not as warm;19;14;WNW;12;72%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;26;15;A shower or two;22;15;WNW;5;75%;99%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;11;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;12;72%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny, humid;28;18;WNW;12;72%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;28;22;A couple of showers;27;22;S;13;80%;98%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;14;8;Cloudy;17;8;SW;14;50%;37%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain;18;10;Low clouds and fog;23;14;NNE;4;66%;24%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;20;Mostly cloudy;24;19;ENE;11;79%;44%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;45;28;Sunny and hot;46;30;SE;12;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;29;19;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;13;57%;26%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;22;15;Cloudy;19;12;E;2;78%;93%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;14;Clouds and sun;23;16;WSW;21;51%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Clouds and t-storms;25;16;ENE;10;78%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ESE;21;69%;33%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;22;18;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;S;10;99%;100%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;18;NE;19;16%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;17;3;Decreasing clouds;16;0;S;6;58%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NNW;4;72%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Warmer with sunshine;30;17;NNW;15;56%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;21;12;Rain;17;14;S;11;74%;100%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;26;17;A shower or two;25;16;SW;6;66%;87%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;28;21;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;SSE;15;70%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;WNW;7;69%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;26;14;A shower and t-storm;24;14;SSE;7;75%;99%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;17;66%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;19;11;Variable cloudiness;22;11;SSW;13;56%;22%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and windy;15;7;Sunny and windy;16;10;WSW;29;58%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;24;22;Showers and t-storms;27;24;E;13;83%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;WSW;18;67%;30%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;E;13;17%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;NW;11;62%;81%;8

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, hot;36;24;Sunny and windy;35;25;WNW;32;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;NNE;15;43%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;28;19;Thunderstorms;24;18;WSW;9;70%;100%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;20;14;Low clouds;24;17;NE;10;71%;98%;6

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;21;13;A shower;20;12;WNW;22;77%;86%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;NE;14;49%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;33;20;Increasingly windy;31;20;WNW;27;44%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with clearing;14;6;Thundershowers;15;-1;ENE;8;56%;100%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Rain;16;13;SE;11;70%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;24;15;Thunderstorms;18;14;WNW;20;79%;100%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;NE;1;62%;95%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;24;15;A shower and t-storm;24;15;SSE;5;77%;75%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;22;14;A shower and t-storm;27;16;W;11;67%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;16;12;Windy with showers;15;13;NW;34;80%;98%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning t-storms;29;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;SW;12;77%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;A t-storm around;29;16;NE;9;35%;64%;11

