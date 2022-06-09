Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;78;A stray t-shower;87;77;SW;10;80%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun, very hot;112;84;Sunny and hot;107;86;SW;6;26%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;93;64;Lots of sun, breezy;91;66;W;15;43%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;84;67;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;ENE;11;58%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;63;55;Partly sunny;65;54;SW;14;71%;16%;8

Anchorage, United States;Warmer;71;55;A shower or two;65;51;S;9;58%;90%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with hazy sun;101;76;Mostly sunny;95;77;WNW;12;28%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;52;N;7;36%;5%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;68;61;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;7;86%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;82;64;Hazy sunshine;84;68;WSW;8;55%;7%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;54;Breezy in the p.m.;62;55;WNW;13;81%;60%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;82;Hot with hazy sun;111;81;NNW;9;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;SSW;6;68%;61%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;Mostly cloudy;85;69;WSW;10;68%;43%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;WSW;7;62%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;77;69;Breezy in the p.m.;77;66;SW;13;66%;26%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;79;59;Sun and clouds;81;64;ESE;9;42%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;75;62;Thunderstorms;76;63;S;7;75%;100%;3

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;77;59;Periods of sun;72;56;NW;9;55%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;65;50;Periods of rain;64;50;SE;5;77%;93%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;NNW;6;41%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;75;61;Thunderstorms;69;61;NW;11;85%;100%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Morning rain;64;52;Sun and some clouds;66;53;WSW;9;70%;27%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;80;58;A shower and t-storm;79;61;ENE;9;62%;91%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A gusty thunderstorm;82;59;Thunderstorms;72;59;NW;5;80%;100%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;59;46;Low clouds;61;40;S;6;84%;25%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;Partly sunny;80;66;NE;7;39%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;74;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;NE;9;57%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;82;Sunny and hot;104;80;NE;8;15%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Mostly sunny;69;47;SSE;8;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;79;66;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;SSE;5;59%;51%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;102;85;Mostly cloudy;102;84;WSW;11;58%;33%;5

Chicago, United States;Afternoon t-storms;65;55;Partly sunny, warmer;76;62;SW;8;52%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;77;Some sun, a t-storm;87;79;SW;13;76%;96%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;61;52;A shower and t-storm;66;53;WSW;9;79%;93%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;NW;8;78%;12%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;91;77;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;S;9;51%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;86;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;SSE;12;60%;16%;8

Delhi, India;Hot;111;84;Warm with hazy sun;109;87;SW;10;24%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;83;55;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;8;30%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;83;A morning shower;92;81;SSE;11;71%;61%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A couple of t-storms;83;75;SE;7;82%;93%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A thunderstorm;64;49;A couple of showers;69;52;SW;11;80%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;Lots of sun, warm;92;68;NNE;9;22%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;86;71;Mostly sunny;82;69;ENE;9;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;90;80;A shower and t-storm;93;80;SSE;4;76%;100%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy, cool;63;48;Partly sunny;67;47;E;5;67%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;6;73%;53%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;69;52;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;WSW;13;74%;10%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;SSW;6;68%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Couple of t-storms;85;79;Rain and a t-storm;85;80;S;10;79%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;86;73;ENE;9;53%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;99;79;A t-storm or two;100;78;W;10;49%;99%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;109;84;Hazy sun and hot;108;82;NE;9;17%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;64;Warmer with some sun;83;66;SE;6;62%;75%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;7;78%;66%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;86;Plenty of sunshine;93;85;NNW;10;53%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;SE;7;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;85;57;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;SSW;9;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;91;82;Hazy and windy;91;83;SW;19;60%;26%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;79;67;A p.m. t-shower;82;68;S;5;77%;88%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;104;80;Partly sunny;101;82;SW;12;29%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;80;64;Partly sunny;82;62;ESE;8;38%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;78;Cloudy and windy;90;77;NE;18;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;69;Clearing;92;68;E;6;48%;8%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;98;84;Very warm;98;86;SSE;11;58%;15%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNW;5;77%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine;57;26;Plenty of sunshine;55;24;SW;8;17%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. shower or two;89;75;SW;8;70%;77%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;60;Decreasing clouds;65;59;SSE;9;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;78;66;Increasingly windy;84;65;NNW;15;53%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;72;52;Breezy in the a.m.;67;57;SSW;11;60%;33%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;76;62;Turning sunny;82;64;S;7;60%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;SSW;7;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;83;62;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;NE;6;42%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;Some sun;88;82;SW;11;67%;38%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;E;4;82%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;SE;7;57%;77%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in places;52;45;Breezy with a shower;56;49;WSW;15;75%;97%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;Cloudy with t-storms;72;55;NE;8;63%;99%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;7;72%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;A shower and t-storm;83;57;S;9;55%;88%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray t-shower;87;79;SSW;15;68%;73%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;55;44;Low clouds;60;46;S;7;80%;32%;1

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;73;60;Showers, some heavy;62;55;W;3;85%;99%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;82;62;W;6;47%;1%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;83;A thunderstorm;91;84;SSW;9;76%;85%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable clouds;75;56;A stray t-shower;76;55;NE;7;57%;64%;10

New York, United States;Humid this morning;84;68;Breezy, morning rain;80;62;NW;13;68%;90%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;W;2;47%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;64;45;Mostly sunny;68;53;N;7;49%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;78;64;A shower or two;82;66;NNE;8;51%;91%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers;61;50;Variable clouds;65;53;S;6;68%;35%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;75;55;Cooler with showers;63;52;W;8;92%;99%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Some sun, a shower;84;78;ESE;15;74%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;84;77;ENE;6;84%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;E;7;82%;74%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;69;54;Partly sunny;68;59;S;9;57%;39%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;66;51;Winds subsiding;73;59;NE;17;64%;95%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;97;82;SSE;4;59%;78%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;8;79%;74%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly cloudy;94;72;Clouds and sun;92;71;ESE;7;51%;33%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;74;58;Not as warm;67;57;WNW;7;72%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;78;59;A shower or two;71;59;WNW;3;75%;99%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;52;Periods of rain;65;52;ESE;7;72%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;79;61;Mostly sunny, humid;82;64;WNW;8;72%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;82;72;A couple of showers;80;72;S;8;80%;98%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;56;47;Cloudy;62;47;SW;9;50%;37%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain;64;51;Low clouds and fog;73;57;NNE;3;66%;24%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;68;Mostly cloudy;75;67;ENE;7;79%;44%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;114;82;Sunny and hot;115;86;SE;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;85;66;Partly sunny;80;64;ENE;8;57%;26%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;72;59;Cloudy;66;54;E;2;78%;93%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;56;Clouds and sun;74;61;WSW;13;51%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Clouds and t-storms;78;61;ENE;6;78%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;86;77;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;ESE;13;69%;33%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;72;64;Cloudy with t-storms;74;64;S;6;99%;100%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;84;59;Mostly sunny;83;65;NE;12;16%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;62;38;Decreasing clouds;62;32;S;4;58%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;NNW;3;72%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;71;60;Warmer with sunshine;86;62;NNW;9;56%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;69;54;Rain;62;58;S;7;74%;100%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;79;63;A shower or two;77;60;SW;4;66%;87%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;82;70;Some sun, pleasant;81;68;SSE;9;70%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;91;77;A morning shower;88;78;WNW;4;69%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;79;58;A shower and t-storm;74;58;SSE;4;75%;99%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;E;11;66%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;67;52;Variable cloudiness;71;52;SSW;8;56%;22%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and windy;59;45;Sunny and windy;61;50;WSW;18;58%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;75;72;Showers and t-storms;81;75;E;8;83%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;70;54;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;WSW;11;67%;30%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;99;72;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;E;8;17%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;64;NW;7;62%;81%;8

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, hot;97;75;Sunny and windy;96;78;WNW;20;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;86;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;NNE;9;43%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;83;66;Thunderstorms;76;64;WSW;6;70%;100%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;68;58;Low clouds;75;63;NE;6;71%;98%;6

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;70;56;A shower;67;54;WNW;14;77%;86%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;NE;9;49%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;91;69;Increasingly windy;87;67;WNW;17;44%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with clearing;57;43;Thundershowers;59;31;ENE;5;56%;100%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;68;55;Rain;61;56;SE;7;70%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;75;59;Thunderstorms;65;57;WNW;12;79%;100%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;92;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;76;NE;1;62%;95%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;75;58;A shower and t-storm;76;60;SSE;3;77%;75%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;72;57;A shower and t-storm;81;62;W;7;67%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;61;53;Windy with showers;59;55;NW;21;80%;98%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning t-storms;84;76;A shower and t-storm;87;78;SW;8;77%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;A t-storm around;84;60;NE;6;35%;64%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather