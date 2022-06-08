Thai migrant sentenced to 2.5 years for using self-made gun to hunt birds in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Thai migrant worker was recently sentenced to 2.5 years in prison by a court for using a self-made shotgun to hunt wild birds.

According to the Taichung District Court’s sentencing document, the worker used mamoties, discarded steel plates, and metal pipes to fashion a gun for hunting capable of firing pellets at a dormitory for migrant workers in Taichung’s Da'an District, CNA reported.

On the night of Sept. 7, the man used the shotgun to hunt birds on a coastal road in Da’an District. He was caught and police seized the gun, steel pellets, and powder loads for a nail gun.

The migrant said that he used the gun to hunt birds to make side dishes. His attorney said that Taiwan’s Controlling Guns, Ammunition, and Knives Act allows Indigenous people to own hunting guns, arguing that the law should be applicable to this case by analogy.

Taichung District Court judges held that Indigenous people are allowed to use guns to hunt because they are deemed necessary for their livelihoods. However, this man is not an Indigenous person and does not necessitate a gun to maintain his livelihood, so there is no ground for analogy, the judges added.

The court sentenced the man to 2.5 years in prison for illegally making a firing device that can shoot metal objects or bullets with lethal force and concurrently slapped him with a fine of NT$20,000 (US$680), per CNA. The sentence can be appealed.