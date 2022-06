WTA Rothesay Open Nottingham Results

Wednesday At Nottingham Tennis Centre Nottingham, Great Britain Purse: $239,477 Surface: Grass NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-3, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Astra Sharma, Australia, and Ingrid Neel, United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Caroline Dolehide (4), United States, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1.