North America Influenza Treatment Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2022-2030

North America influenza treatment market is expected to grow by 2.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $569.8 million by 2030 driven by rising incidences of influenza, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment in the region.

North America influenza treatment market is expected to grow by 2.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $569.8 million by 2030 driven by rising incidences of influenza, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment in the region. Highlighted with 23 tables and 40 figures, this 91-page report “North America Influenza Treatment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America influenza treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America influenza treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type

– Oseltamivir Phosphate

– Baloxavir Marboxil

– Peramivir

– Zanamivir

– Other Drugs

Based on Influenza Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Influenza A

– Influenza B

– Influenza C

Based on Administration Route

– Oral Administration

– Other Administration Routes

Based on Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Clinics

– Online Stores

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Administration Route, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global influenza treatment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AstraZeneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biondvax

Daiichi Sankyo Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech USA, Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V

Natco Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Seqirus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

