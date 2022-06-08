Global Home Healthcare Device Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Global Home Healthcare Device Market. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Global Home Healthcare Device Market study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Global Home Healthcare Device Market.

Driven by aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and technology advancement, the global home healthcare devices (HD) market will see a rapid growth over the coming years with the sales revenue reaching $40.2 bn in 2019 and $60.1 bn by 2024, representing a higher CAGR than the world overall medical devices market.

Global Home Healthcare Device Market 2014-2024: Market Size, Share, Trends,Analysis and Outlook examines the worldwide market of home-based healthcare devices through a comprehensive review and analysis of information sources. After reviewing such market environments as economy trend, demographic profile and healthcare landscape in the world, this report provides qualitative analysis of market forces, worldwide home healthcare device market by type, by diseases managed, and by geographic distribution. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2011-2024 period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Qualitative market analyses include discussions of growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, competitive landscape as well as Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis. Worldwide home healthcare device markets by type compose of Home Therapeutic Device (sub-markets include Home Respiratory Therapy Device, Home Dialysis Machines, Home IV Devices, and Other Home Therapeutic Devices), Home Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices (sub-markets include Home Telemedicine Patient Monitoring Systems and Home Conventional Monitors), and Home Patient Support Devices (sub-markets include Home Mobility Assist Equipment, Home Healthcare Furniture , and Bathroom Safety Equipment ).

The global HD market is also divided by disease managed into home healthcare devices for diabetes, motion impairments, respiratory diseases, sleep disorder, kidney failure, hypertension, and other diseases. Geographic sub-markets include continents such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world, with 12 country-based markets analyzed in detail for market overview, industry landscape, healthcare system and/or regulation issues. Per capita MD expenditure/availability in major economic markets (on country basis) is compared and analyzed. The market data and forecast trends are highlighted by 33 tables and 43 figures. The global top 50 homecare device manufacturers in 2014 are listed and profiled.

Key Players:

A&D Company, Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Company KGaA

Gambro

Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated

I-FlOW

Johnson & Johnson

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Linde Group

Mason Medical Products

NxStage Medical Incorporated

OMRON Corporation

Permobil AB

ResMed Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Wallach Surgical Devices Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

