Global Medical Device Sector Market Outlook By Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2030

The global medical devices (MD) market represents a steady growing industrial sector as well as an attractive investment opportunity for profitable rewards. However, the potential for greater investment return may be constrained by a number of barriers and risks in global medical device market — most notably, maturing industry growth stage, challenging and changing regulatory laws and procedures, and declining profit margins. Hence, in-depth information and enhanced strategic intelligence are needed to minimize the potential risks associated with new entrants into the global medical device industry.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in global medical devices industry and market. The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge. The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, effect of foreign direct investment, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease).

The risk evaluation and threat rating concentrate on worldwide medical device market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and projections have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next six years (2014-2020). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL). These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations & controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also provides wise risk management strategies and concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) to help identify fresh growth point and overcome the threats and obstacles of doing manufacture/business in global medical device industry.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Inc.

Siemens AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health Inc.

Novartis AG

Covidien plc

Stryker Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Essilor International SA

Allergan Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

