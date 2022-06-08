Non-PVC IV bags Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-PVC IV bags Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Non-PVC IV bags Market is valued approximately USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Increased demand for sophisticated IV containers and rising demand for preventive measures for faults such inappropriate dose distribution are two of the industry’s main drivers. Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS), a 503B outsourcing company, stated in March 2021 has introduced a new platform to its product portfolio: intravenous (IV) bags.

Drug-packaging material interactions, as well as transporting, managing, and disposing of IV containers, are all problems with standard IV containers. Non-PVC IV bags can prevent the majority of these problems. As a result, during the foreseeable period, demand for the same is expected to soar.Other factors driving market expansion include the growing presence of local producers in the worldwide market, strict restrictions prohibiting the use and disposal of PVC, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations.

Other factors driving the global non-PVC IV bag market include technological advancements in service quality and a growth in the number of hospitals worldwide. For instance, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd and its affiliated company Beijing Ruiye Drugs Manufacture Co. Ltd jointly developed the “non-PVC solid-liquid double chamber bag for ceftazidime/sodium chloride injection” in May 2019. Similarly, Grifols began production of its innovative blood-collection systems factory in Brazil in November 2019, with a capacity of more than 10 million blood collection bags per year. High Cost of these bags is expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, technical developments in providing high-quality services and an increase in the number of hospitals around the world are two other factors propelling the Non-PVC IV bag market forward.

The key regions considered for the global Non-PVC IV Bags Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America had the largest share. In the United States, tight rules aimed at enhancing patient safety have boosted demand for non-PVC IV containers, which deliver treatment without putting patients at risk. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific area is expected to have the greatest CAGR. Increased foreign direct investment, as well as quick improvements in healthcare infrastructure, such as an increase in the number of hospitals, clinics, and blood banks, are all elements influencing the industry’s growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira)

Fresenius Kabi AG

JW Life Science

RENOLIT

PolyCine GmbH

Sealed Air

ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD

Shanghai Solve Care Co Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Chamber

Multi Chamber

By Material:

Ethylene Vinyle Acetate

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

Others

By Content:

Frozen Mixture

Liquid Mixture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Non-PVC IV bags Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

