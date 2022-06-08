Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market is valued approximately USD 12.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Increment in the hospital acquired infections has propelled major healthcare facilities to adopt superior quality linens and equipment. In past few years the number of surgical procedures are on rise, which increases the requirement of protective apparels such as gowns , head caps , sheets, drapes and so on .

Hospital gowns can protect from several dangerous infections to some extent thus the doctors always recommends wearing them during visits or surgeries. Such factors boost the market growth. Along with this , increasing population around the globe is leading to more hospital admissions per hour further enhancing the need. The enhancement in the prevalence of epidemics and pandemics such as Covid -19 and Ebola along with the growing awareness among people about hospital acquired infections are key driving factors for this market . According to a study around 310 million major surgeries are performed each year around 40 to 50 million in USA and 20 million in Europe, which are expected to grow more in coming years, hence, escalating the growth of the market. However, high material cost , and labor cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the greatest market share owing to the presence of large market players and increasing number of major and minor surgeries ,. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to its increasing geriatric population and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Also, because it is the worst hit region by Covid-19 As the densely populated areas facilitates the transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Unitex Textiles rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare services group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Services Co, Ltd.

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bed Sheets

Pillow covers

Blankets

Bed covers

By Material:

Woven

Non-Woven

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

By Service Provider:

In-house

Contractual

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

