Canine Orthopedics Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Canine Orthopedics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Canine Orthopedics Market is valued approximately USD 221.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Animals require proper attention from their owners on a daily basis in order to maintain excellent health. Orthopedic health issues are a common reason for bringing dogs to the veterinary referral hospital. Orthopedic veterinary issues include any diseases, conditions or injuries affecting the skeletal structures the dog’s body, including their bones, tendon, ligaments, cartilage, joints and more.

Orthopedic surgery is the most effective form of surgery to correct a canine with a bone injury or joint condition. Global increase in pet dog ownership, pet adoption, pet expenditure and pet insurance are the key driving forces of this industry. The 2020 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report stated that about 51% of U.K. citizens owned a pet. In addition, the report pegged UK’s dog and cat population at around 10.1 million and 10.9 million, respectively. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), the region had about 3.45 million insured pets in 2020. This number was notably higher than the 2.81 million insured pets insured in 2019. The Canine Orthopedic Market is quite competitive , so the market players are coming up with various new strategies to combat the situation such as new product launches, technological advancements , collaborations and mergers and so on. However, the Covid – 19 Outbreak has adversely affected the market , the movement restrictions, reduced veterinary visits and frequent cancellation of the elective veterinary orthopedic surgeries tend to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Canine Orthopedics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market because of enhanced per adoptions, pet health concerns , adoption of pet insurance, increasing dog population and expenditure on dog health. . Moreover, Asia Pacific region market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years due to increased number of regional market players, increasing pet dog population and insurance and similar drivers.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Movora

STERIS

DePuy Synthes Vet (Johnson and Johnson)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Orthomed U.K Ltd.(Infinity Medical)

Veterinary Instrumentation

Fusion Implants

Narang Medical Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

TPLO

TTA

Joint replacement

By Product:

Implants

Instruments

By End -use:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Canine Orthopedics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

