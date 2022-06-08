Therapeutic Bed Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Therapeutic Bed Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Therapeutic Bed Market is valued approximately USD 4.22 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.01 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A therapeutic bed can help facilitate healing by reducing pressure points, regulating temperature, preventing bed sores and allowing better circulation than an ordinary bed can. This can range from a standard hospital bed to specialized mattresses or extra padding purchased through a retail store. It may also include additional positioning aids such as pillows, bolsters or wedges to provide comfort or positioning needs related a medical condition.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders etc and continuous growth in the geriatric population are acting as key drivers for the market . According to the WHO, in 2020, the chronic illness prevalence increased by 57%, which is anticipated to spur market growth in the near future. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 increased the demand for therapeutic beds significantly. Also, World population ageing report estimates that percentage of geriatric population across the globe may increase to 16% of world population by 2050 which was around 89.3% in 2020. Moreover, growing geriatric population and lifestyle diseases that need the medical beds for the improved care and comfort is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, , technological advancements and adoption of medical beds along with growing number of hospitals is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period . However, high cost associated with medical beds impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Therapeutic Bed Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2021 due to an increase in number of road accidents and various surgical procedures along with the introduction of technologically advanced products. Asia Pacific region is the most lucrative market due to growing patient pool, improving public & private reimbursement infrastructure, and constant development of healthcare facilities also a lot of supportive government policies and programmes may aid the further growth of the market .

Major market player included in this report are:

Hill Rom ,Inc (Baxter)

Stryker Corp.

Invacare Corp.

Medline Industries.

Medical Depot, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Centromed Ltd.

Arjo

Amico Group of Companies

Bakare Beds , Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Clinical Beds

Household Beds

By Application:

Acute Care Beds

Critical Care Beds

Long Term Beds

By End use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Reproductive Healthcare centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Therapeutic Bed Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

