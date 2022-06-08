Pressure Relief Devices Market 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pressure Relief Devices Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.46 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.87% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Pressure relief devices are intended to reduce the pressure at specific points generated by patients body weight while resting on bed. These devices are generally stuffed with air, water, gel or foam to minimize pressure ulcers. The prolonged stay of bed-ridden patients due to various medical conditions like multiple bone fractures, cancer, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which upsurges the adoption of pressure relief devices.

This has rapidly enhanced the demand for pressure ulcer devices globally from medical practitioners and end-users. The number of people aged around 60 to 70 are increasing over the past few years, this population is more prone to the development of bed sores. Thus, the increasing incidences of pressure ulcers development because of a highly susceptible and growing geriatric population is the key driver for this market. According to Prb.org, the U.S. population aged 65 years and above is predicted to reach almost 95 million by 2060. Along with the geriatric population, obese population is also at a very high risk of developing ulcers as they are required to stay in hospitals for much longer periods. This limited mobility among the patients is expected to drive the market in coming years. Increase in the technological advancements in these products and rising awareness among people is the another key driving force for this market. Recently the covid – 19 outbreak which resulted in sedentary lifestyle of the people increasing the incidences of several disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, and obesity which has further enhanced the demand of pressure relief devices in the market. Furthermore, development of healthcare infrastructure and unmet market opportunities are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. However, high cost associated with pressure relief devices and lack of well trained and qualified personnel in the healthcare industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Pressure Relief Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest revenue share due to growing geriatric population, increasing approvals and R&D investments, inclination towards adopting newer products in the US, expansion of hospitals, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue and fastest growing region due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, high adoption of advanced technologies, presence of a large geriatric population, increasing reimbursement for surgical procedures, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures over traditional methods, and high diagnosis & treatment rate of pressure ulcers in Western Europe.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Healthcare

Arjo Hentleigh

BSN Medical

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Acelity

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Talley Group Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Low Tech Devices

High Tech Devices

By End user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Healthcare centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pressure Relief Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

