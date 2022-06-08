E-health Devices Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the E-health Devices Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global E-health Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

E-health Devices are digital devices which are helpful in monitoring health of several health parameters. E-health devices includes various handheld devices such as Blood Pressure Meters, Fever Meters, Glucose Meters, and Care Phone/Social Alarms among others. E-health devices facilitates health tracking and preventive care measures.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/e-health-devices-market/QI037

Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing technological advancements in healthcare industry as well as recent product innovations form leading market players are key drivers for growth of E-health Devices Market. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, around 463 million adults were diagnosed with diabetes, and this number is expected to reach to 700 million by 2045. Furthermore, according to Statista – in 2019, the global market for IoT in healthcare was estimated at USD 61 billion, and as per projections the market is expected to reach to USD 260 billion by 2027. Moreover, in February 2022, India based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in collaboration With Kochi-based startup Tranquility IOT And Big Data launched Wearable Device for Home Monitoring of Glucose and Blood Pressure levels. This wearable device can measure six body parameters such as blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, and 6-lead electrocardiogram (ECG). Also, growing home healthcare device and services industry and increasing investments in healthcare sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost and privacy concerns pertaining to eHealth devices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global E-health Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as rising technological advancements in healthcare sector. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising healthcare sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-health Devices Market across the Asia Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/e-health-devices-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Morepen Laboratories

Omron Corp.

Apple Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

DexCom, Inc.

Nokia Corp.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Doro AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Blood Pressure Meters

Fever Meters

Glucose Meters

Care Phone/Social Alarms

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/e-health-devices-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global E-health Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/e-health-devices-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/e-health-devices-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/