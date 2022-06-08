Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Forecast 2022- 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 571 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cloud-based dental practice management software that allows users to go paperless in the business. It works on any device and runs on any platform/operating system. Continuous technological improvements, favourable government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry, and an expanding number of dental practises are all driving market growth.

The HITEC Act stimulates and accelerates the application of health information technology in the United States. The HITEC Act was passed to improve healthcare delivery and provide high-quality services to patients.Oral clinics have seen an increase in foot traffic in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. In 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) estimates that there were 201,117 dentists practicing in the United States. According to the American Health Policy Institute, the dentist workforce is expected to rise quickly, with 67 dentists per 100,000 people in 2040.According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute, there are approximately 21,638 oral clinics in the country. Increased knowledge and demand for oral care have led to a growth in dental practises over time. In addition, the growing popularity of aesthetic dentistry is expected to boost demand for DPM platforms.

The key regions considered for the global Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market . The strategic presence of large competitors such as Henry Schein One and Curve Dental, as well as the increased acceptance of oral care services by baby boomers, are two main drivers of market expansion in the United States.Additionally, greater support for new enterprises is anticipated to help the market flourish. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing investments by healthcare IT companies in the region, as well as improving economic conditions and healthcare structure, are boosting market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dentiflow

Dentidesk

Cd Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Tab32

Henry Schein One

Planet DDS

Carestack

Carestream Dental LLC

Patterson Companies Inc.

ACE Dental

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Patient Communication

Billing & Insurance

Analytics

Treatment Plans

Others

By End-Use:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

