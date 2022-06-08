Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Physicians and other professionals who assist in the management of clinical, administrative, and operational workflows benefit from behavioural health software. The programme also keeps track of the patients’ cases and outcomes in order to manage and regulate compliance. Behavioral health software is concerned with the scientific study of a patient’s ethnography and is linked to mental health, self-emotions, behaviour, and the ability to execute daily tasks.

According to the Lancet Commission, the global cost of treating mental illnesses was USD 2.5 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6 trillion by 2030. The economic costs are primarily due to the early onset of mental illness and lost productivity, with an estimated 12 billion working days lost each year. Behavioral health software keeps track of this form of worry and stress. Government funding, rising mental health software adoption, favourable behavioural health reforms, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in psychiatry hospitals and facilities, and growing preference for mental health services despite provider shortages are all contributing to market growth. For instance, SimplePractice, LLC launched a video conferencing telehealth platform in a behavioural health setting in 2018. The key restraints on the worldwide behavioural health software market are the high cost of installation and maintenance, a shortage of manpower, the digital divide, limited reimbursement for mental healthcare, and issues with information security and privacy.

The key regions considered for the global Behavioral Health Care Software and Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market revenue. Medicare reimburses telepsychiatry services in the United States, making the reimbursement scenario promising. As the public becomes more aware of mental health software, Medicare policies continue to improve. For example, the Telemental Health Expansion Act (HR 5201) was presented in the United States Congress in November 2019, with the goal of removing regional constraints from the rules for mental health treatments offered via telehealth. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR . Rising smartphone and internet penetration, as well as a growing geriatric population in China and Japan, are expected to drive regional growth. Asian countries with a large number of smartphone users, such as China and India, provide enormous opportunities for the market to grow.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Core Solutions, Inc.

Epic

Meditab

Holmusk

Netsmart Technologies

Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

Welligent, Inc.

Credible Healthcare Solution

Compulink Advantage.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Support Services

By Delivery Model:

Clinical

Administrative

Financial

By Function:

Ownership

Subscription

By End-use:

Providers

Payers

Patients

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

