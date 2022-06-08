Mental Health Apps Market 2022 Rising Demand, Emerging Growth and Business Development till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mental Health Apps Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Mental Health Apps Market is valued at approximately USD 3.61 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Mental Health Apps allow doctors to provide care and consultation and provide patients with additional features to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The increasing health expenditure drives the market growth across the forecast period. According to the World Bank, the current health expenditure per capita has increased significantly from USD 1020.08 in 2016 to USD 1110.26 in 2018.

The induction of new services related to mental health by the government as well as private companies also driving the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Singapore-based telehealth startup, Doctor Anywhere launched an online mental health video consultation service including lactation consultancy, GP consultation, and an in-app Marketplace for wellness products. Likewise, in February 2022, the Indian government announced through their annual budget, to launch National Tele-Mental Health Programme to offer counselling and care and enhance access to standardised and free 247 mental health services. Also, increasing awareness related to mental health and rising research & development activities in health technology is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low digital and health literacy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Mental Health Apps market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smartphones and high awareness regarding mental health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising internet penetration and emergence of smartphone apps would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mental Health market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

7 Cups of Tea

Aurora Health Care

Calm

Happify Inc.

Headspace Inc.

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

MoodTools

NOCD Inc.

Recovery Record, Inc.

Sanvello Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

iOS

Android

Others

By Application:

Depression and Anxiety Management

Meditation Management

Stress Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Mental Health Apps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

