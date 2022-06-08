Medical Device Complaint Management Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Medical Device Complaint Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Medical Device Complaint Management Market is valued at approximately USD 5.99 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Medical Device Complaint Management is the effective management of customer complaints digitally by augmenting advanced analytics. The rise in health expenditure has led to the adoption of medical devices and drives the market growth across the forecast period. For Instance, according to the World Bank, the current health expenditure per capita increased from USD 1020.08 in 2016 to USD 1110.26 in 2018. The other driving factor for the market growth is increase in research & development related to medical devices with advanced technologies. According to Statista, research & development spending in medical technology is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2024 from USD 30 billion in 2018. Also, with the increasing technological advancements in medical devices, health IT systems and other medical services along with the favorable government initiatives and rise in health digitization, the adoption & demand for Medical Device Complaint Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, uncertain regulatory policies and low digital and health literacy impede the growth of the market over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Medical Device Complaint Management market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of new technologies in healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing digitization and improving healthcare infrastructure through the initiatives by both private and government organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Device Complaint Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

IQVIA

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

MasterControl

Biovia

Freyr

Sparta Systems

SAS

AssurX

Parexel International Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance

Complaint Log/Intake

Returned/ Non-returned Product Analysis

Resolve & Closure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Medical Device Complaint Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

