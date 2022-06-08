Electronic Stethoscope Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Electronic Stethoscope Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Electronic Stethoscope Market is valued at approximately USD 392.28 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Electronic Stethoscope is a type of stethoscope that amplifies the sound produced by the body, by converting the acoustic sound waves coming from the chest into an electric signal thus, helping in optimal listening and diagnosis. Increase in novelty and advancement in device technology, rise in geriatric population and increase in cardiac and pulmonary ailment incidences, has driven the adoption of Electronic Stethoscopes across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the reports by the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 17.9 million deaths in 2016, or 31% of all deaths worldwide. Heart attacks and strokes account for 85 percent of these deaths. Also, advancements and innovations are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Electronic Stethoscope market. However, increase in the cost of digital stethoscopes can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Electronic Stethoscope market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Exposure to novel advancements and innovations and rise in heart-related ailments are driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to rise in novel product launches, their availability and exposure to the end-users.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

Welch Allyn

Meditech Equipment Co.

Eko Devices

Contec Medical Systems

Think Labs Medical Llc

Cardionics, Inc

HD Medical

Ekuore

Jiangsu Folee

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Amplifying Stethoscope

Digitizing Stethoscope

By Technology:

Integrated Chest-Piece System

Wireless Transmission System

Integrated Receiver Head-Piece System

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Stethoscope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

