Defense Integrated Antenna Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

Global Defense Integrated Antenna Market is valued approximately $$ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030

An integrated antenna comprises of miniature antennas printed on densely packed printed circuit boards (PCB) to create huge arrays of reflector antennas that transform electronic signals to electromagnetic waves (and vice versa) with little loss. To endure extreme circumstances, defence integrated antennas are more ruggedized than conventional commercial antennas.

Because of the increased need for compact/integrated antennas, the defence integrated antenna market is likely to rise considerably in the future years. Furthermore, to remain competitive in the market, market players are significantly contributing to market growth through the implementation of various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and regional expansion. For example, in May 2020, Airbus was awarded the new satellite communications framework contract for the European Union and its member states’ military and civil operations. The contract called for the company to create advanced satellite communication systems (in the C, Ku, Ka, and L frequency bands), as well as sell and rent terminals (Antenna). One of the primary barriers to market expansion is the high cost of developing and maintaining earth station infrastructure. However, the development of small-sized antennas at low cost provides profitable growth prospects for players in the defence integrated antenna market.

The key regions considered for the global Defense Integrated Antenna Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America holds the dominating position for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government spending capabilities in defense. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the defence integrated antenna market. The market will be driven by insecurity across all border areas and adjacent nations, improved domestic aerospace capabilities, and a focus on boosting UAV combat capabilities through antenna integration. South Korea, for example, created a new domestic antenna for stealth aircraft in November 2021, which will assist lower the likelihood of detection by adversary radar systems. The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) collaborated with Hanwha Systems Co. to design this antenna.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Major market player included in this report are:

L3Harris Technologies

Airbus

General Dynamics

Maxar Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Rohde & schwarz

Terma

Rami

Mitsubishi electric corporation

Maxar technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Platform offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aperture Antenna

Array Antenna

Microstrip Antenna

Wire Antenna

By Platform:

Ground

Combat Vehicles

Base Station

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft Others

By Application:

Navigation & Surveillance

Communication

Telemetry

By Frequency:

HF/VHF/UHF-Band

L-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

Ka-Band

Ku-Band

Multi-Band

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Defense Integrated Antenna Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

