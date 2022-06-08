Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market is valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Aircraft nacelles are enclosed housings for turbine engines that are designed to be as streamlined as possible to reduce the aircraft’s drag. Thrust reversers are an element of the engine nacelle system that divert exhaust gases to slow down the aircraft after landing.

Clamshell doors that open and close at predetermined times are found on many thrust reversers. The most common aircraft having thrust reverser systems are passenger planes and large freight jets. While some aircraft, such as military planes, may use reverse thrust while in the air to perform steep descents, it is often used primarily on the ground.Safety features on private and commercial aeroplanes prevent thrust reversers from deploying while the plane is in the air.The proliferation of global air travel and the resulting need for new commercial aircraft are expected to propel the civil aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser industry forward. As per Statista, number of scheduled passengers boarded by airline industry reached 4.7 billion in 2019 from 1.9 billion in 2004. Furthermore, increase in defence spending is expected to create growth opportunity in the market.However, manufacturers face a problem in developing innovative technology for aeroplane nacelles and thrust reversers because of the high R&D expenses involved.

The key regions considered for the global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.During the projected period, the North America is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. North American countries such as the United States and Canada are focusing their investments in the aviation industry in order to keep up with European and Chinese manufacturers. The North American market is considered to be one of the strongest demand centres for aircraft parts and components, due to supportive legislation and attempts to reduce aviation emissions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Material:

Composites

Alloys

Stainless Steel

By Product:

Thrust Reverser

Aircraft Nacelle

Engine Build-up Unit

Exhaust System

By Engine Type:

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Military Aviation

Rotary Wing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

